Culture | The additional costs of the tickets are surprising: How can a 30-euro ticket come with over 10-euro extra fees?

Event tickets the prices have sparked discussion on social media.

The Pandastorm brand published an update on the Threads service on Monday, in which he wondered about the side costs included in the ticket purchased from Lippu.fi.

He had bought a ticket for 29.50 euros. However, the final amount of the shopping basket was 40.10 euros.

On top of the ticket price was an order fee of 1.50 euros, a service fee of 3.10 euros, a delivery fee of 1 euro and a payment method fee of 5 euros.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KVV) expert Henriikka Kekkonen according to the payment method payments are about relationships between companies and business models.

Kekkonen says that a payment method fee may not be charged for the most common payment methods, such as credit cards.

“The cost charged for other payment methods must be appropriate, and it must not exceed the actual costs incurred by the payee.”

Payment method fee is related to using a cultural benefit such as Epass or Smartum as a means of payment. It is easily the biggest side expense of ticket purchase.

However, the size varies from ticket office to ticket office.

For example, you can get Ilosaarirock's Friday ticket with all expenses from Lippu.fi for 126.50 euros and from Tiket for 121.26 euros. The price of the Friday ticket without additional costs is 119 euros.

Lippu.fi always charges EUR 5 per purchase for the use of the cultural benefit.

At Tikket, the price list for the payment method is based on a percentage. For example, paying with Epass increases the ticket price by 1.9 percent, paying with Smartum by 4.6 percent.

Lippu.fi managing director Juhana Stenbäckin according to the general increase in the cost level can also be seen in ticket prices and side costs.

According to Stenbäck, side costs are used to maintain the ticket brokering business and related sales and customer service channels. Brokerage companies do not get anything from the price of the ticket itself.

The payment method fee is always five euros at Lippu.fi, regardless of the cultural benefit used.

According to Stenbäck, different ticket shops have their own models and agreements with cultural payment providers.

“Our fixed payment method fee is calculated based on the average price of tickets and the use of cultural payment methods.”

Ticket charges the customer for each cultural benefit the percentage that it itself has to pay to the cultural voucher company, says Tiket's CEO Mirva Merimaa.

Using Epass adds 1.9 percent to the price, while, for example, using Smartum adds 4.6 percent.

“Event organizers are not ready to pay the commissions that cultural voucher companies charge for the use of cultural benefits.”

Therefore, these commissions are paid by the consumer.

With the method of delivery, Tiketti charges the customer for the e-mails and text messages it sends.

“Transferring the ticket is a pretty bad margin in the end, so you have to be quite precise. Especially the spread of Mobilepay has an effect. It has really exploded as a payment method, and it is more expensive for the company than any of the other basic payment methods.”

More side costs will be added to the ticket price if you take ticket insurance. Then you can get the money back against, for example, a medical certificate.

Tiketin Merimaa says that there is some demand for ticket security. With Tikket, its price is based on a percentage.

According to Lippu.fi's Stenbäck, ticket security is a popular service. The basic operating model of insurance applies to that. The more expensive the thing is insured, the more expensive the insurance is.

