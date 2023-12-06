Culture | The 65-year-old Christmas song topped the Billboard charts

The Christmas classic Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and its singer Brenda Lee are making history on the Billboard charts in many ways.

Vocalist Brenda Lee performed the Christmas classic Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree has risen to the top of Billboard’s Top 10 list, reports Billboard.

By Johnny Marks written by Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree -song was recorded by Lee when he was only 13 years old. The song is still one of Lee’s best known.

However, the song topped the list now for the first time, 65 years after its release.

The song, released in 1958, has entered the Hot 100 list before at Christmas time in 2019 and 2022. However, it has never made it to the Top 10 before.

Billboard The Hot 100 chart aggregates all US streaming and radio airplay and sales data.

Currently, in addition to Lee’s song, four other Christmas tunes have also found their way into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 list.

In place 4 can be found By Bobby Helms Jingle Bell Rockfrom No. 5 Wham! Last Christmasfrom 6th place By Burl Ives A Holly Jolly Christmas and from 10th place by Andy Williams It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

As a child star who started his career, Lee made his first appearance in 1951, at the age of 7, after winning his school’s talent contest.

He started his professional recording career at the age of 11 in 1956 Hank Williams Jambalaya with an updated version.

During his long and successful career, Lee has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and achieved a total of 51 Hot 100 hits.

Now The 78-year-old Lee makes history with his ranking as the oldest artist to top the Hot 100 chart.

At the same time, he also breaks the record for the longest climb to the top of the Hot 100 chart, 65 years.

In addition to the Hot 100 chart Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree has reached number one now for the first time also on Billboard’s Holiday 100 list, displacing it Mariah Carey’s the perennial favorite of the show All I Want for Christmas Is You.

in the 1960’s Lee earned the Beatles, Elvis or Ray Charles along with more Hot 100 singles in the US than any other recording artist.

For the first time, he made it to the charts with his song Sweet Nothin’swhich rose to fourth place in April 1960.

Lee has also received recognition for his extensive career.

Brenda Lee was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. She is the first and so far the only female artist to earn both honors, says Rolling Stone.

Today, Lee can also be found on Tiktok, where he shares posts about his career and songs, such as the Christmas classic that is currently at the top of the charts.