





11:47 Susi Bentzulul: healing her personal history through poetry © France 24

In this new Culture program on France 24, we spoke with the Tzotzil Mayan writer and translator Susi Bentzulul, who presented us with her first bilingual collection of poems: ‘Tenbilal Antsetik = Olvidadas’. A book to “name the physical, sexual and femicidal violence” within the Tzotzil community, in the Mexican state of Chiapas. “Accumulating so much pain gave me the courage to write it,” the poet confided, explaining that she had to accompany girls from her town and translate the complaints of sexual abuse to the Prosecutor’s Office. Bentzulul also told us about how she feels inspired by the strength of her grandmothers and by her fellow indigenous artists.