Culture | Statistics Finland threatens to stop monitoring culture and mass communication, the reason being the cuts

Culture|Numerous actors in the cultural sector are protesting Statistics Finland’s savings plan.

Statistics Finland plans to stop doing a total of seven stats. For example, culture, mass communication and leisure statistics are included.

The reason is the savings made due to budget cuts, which Statistics Finland estimates will accumulate 400,000 euros annually through these means.

In the justifications, it is mentioned that the statistics of these sectors are not legally mandatory. However, cultural statistics, for example, are included To the collection of official statistics of Finland.

The final decision has not been made yet. First, there is an opinion round until September 20.

Alan operators fear that the decline in cultural statistics will make the sector “invisible”.

This is stated in the press release sent on Thursday, where the signatories are, for example, Frame Contemporary Art Finland, Finland Festivals, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Finnish Writers’ Union, Finnish symphony orchestras, copyright organizations Gramex and Teosto, and information centers for theatre, dance and circus.

According to the signatories, stopping statistics would be a strategic mistake in terms of employment, economic growth and national culture.

Without reliable statistical information, it is difficult to make expert decisions about making and supporting culture. At the same time, there is a fear that art and culture will “fade out of sight from social scrutiny”.

According to the signatories, the decision would put Finland in the same category as Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.

All other EU countries have their own cultural statistics.

Signatories also remind of alternatives, such as reducing the update intervals of statistical data. This is also referred to by a specialist researcher Sari Karttunen recent writing cultural policy research center on Cupore’s website.

However, these means would not bring sufficient savings, says the Director General of Statistics Finland Mari Ylä-Jarkko.

“Statutory statistical work is increasing, but our budget will be reduced by four million euros until 2027. We can cover ten percent of this with these cuts, but much more needs to be done in order to be able to adjust expenses to income.”

The aim is to reduce personnel through natural attrition.

“Of course, we would like to produce statistics on a wider scale than at present, but the resources are limited in this situation.”

With these prospects, the aggregate statistics of culture would therefore cease.

“But there would still be information about art and culture in different statistics.”