At just 32 years old, the French Sofiane Pamart is one of the ten most listened to pianists in the world. But her passion for fashion and her numerous collaborations with the big names in French-speaking rap take him away from the typical profile of a classical musician. In this new Culture program on France 24, we talk with him about his first tour of Latin America, about the place that rap and cinema have in his life, and about his love for his family.

Trajectory of a “Piano King”

Sofiane Pamart is one of those artists who cannot be pigeonholed. This French pianist and composer is known for breaking the codes with his looks as a rapper, but his career began in the most traditional way that exists: in the Lille Conservatoirein the north of France.

As a child, Sofiane already impressed his family by playing the music of ‘The Godfather’ on his toy piano by ear: perfect pitch that sealed his fate as a musician.

After watching a documentary that the piano is the king of instruments, his mother enrolled him in the conservatory, paving the way for his brother and sister.

“ANDShe played music for everyone because it was good for me. And so it became our language, in which our parents feel but do not speak. Thus we became a brotherhood of musicians, sons of non-musicians.”

Her training in classical music closed with an important award: Sofiane won the gold medal from the Lille Conservatoire, which recognized and celebrated her technical aptitudes. “You could choose what you wanted to do, but the important thing was to go very far in it. That was the contract we had at home. And I think this relationship is something that we will reproduce at the same time, and that seems beautiful and universal to me”.

His desire to reach the top and be the best version of himself is also seen in how he proclaimed himself “Piano King”, or “King of the Piano”, on his social networks. This in reference to the documentary that had marked his mother, but above all as a mental exercise to believe it himself.

“ANDIt’s a way of thinking that when I say it, I have to live up to the title I give myself. There is also a dreamy side. I see the world as an anime, as a manga, as a territory of slightly imaginary adventures. So what I do is very concrete, but I like to see it in a poetic way and a little more imaginative,” he relates.

The favorite pianist of French-speaking rappers

After the conservatory, Sofiane was noted for composing the melodies behind many French-speaking rap hits. medine, Vald, SCH, Koba LaD, Josmaneither most recently squealThey are some of collaborations with big names in rap, which distance him from what is a priori related to a classic artist.

His love for rap is reflected in the image he wants to show the world. “It’s a bit cliché to say, but when you listen to rap, you behave in a certain way, you have a certain lifestyle, which is more my lifestyle. In the way of provoking, in the way of dressing, in the way of thinking. But I’m not a rapper, I’m a pianist,” says the French pianist.

And it is that Pamart wants to redefine the profile of the classical pianist, playing with aesthetic and visual codes. “I have never seen any problem in behaving like this in life and having another discipline, which is the piano. In fact, I believe that the more comfortable you feel with what defines your identity, the more you feel it, the more you share it. And so, In essence, I found myself breaking a lot of codes, simply because that’s who I am.”

“Dear public, your love saved me from loneliness”

His first album, ‘Planet’, was released in 2019, with 12 songs named after cities that he had visited and that had inspired him, such as Havana, in Cubaeither one of his greatest hits, ‘Medellín‘.

But for her second project, Sofiane was looking for a different concept, a simple formula to celebrate the changes that came to her career after ‘Planet’. And it was in Asia that ‘Letter’ was born, an album dedicated to connecting with the public, as shown by the phrase that is formed to read all the names of the songs: “Dear audience, your love saved me from loneliness forever, sincerely Sofiane. Ps: I wrote this album in Asia.”

“That’s the connection that turned my life around, from back when I was playing solo on my piano, to when all of a sudden everything took on new meaning and scope from the moment I actually met this audience and the audience started sending emotions back to me, and that it wasn’t just me sending emotions through my music.”

A connection with the public that Pamart is experiencing internationally, with a first tour in Latin America in March followed by concerts in Canada and the United States in April. “TONow the story is that I find myself going back to these places to play all my songs, but especially the songs from these cities. Obviously when I’m in the city where I wrote the music and I go back there as an artist to perform, when I play that song I feel a lot of things.”

Thus, with ‘Letter’, the French pianist is both closing a first cycle and opening a new one. He already announced that he was composing during these trips far from France, which bring him closer every time to his fans around the world. “What’s crazy is that I made this record to thank my audience, and the audience keeps coming back to me, more and more.”