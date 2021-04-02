The Ministry of Education and Culture, through the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, collaborates with the Librilla City Council in the project of conservation, restoration and conditioning of the Roman site of El Salitre, with the aim of promoting its enhancement and incentivizing its tourist revitalization.

The site, located next to the Rambla de Librilla, was discovered at the end of the last century. But it was from 2017 when it began its excavation with a series of consolidation works financed by the City Council. These actions consisted of the exhumation of various phases of occupation, their consolidation and provisional restoration.

The general director of Cultural Assets, Rafael Gómez, visited the site together with the mayor of Librilla, Tomas Baño, on the occasion of the execution of this project, which is subsidized by the Ministry of Education and Culture with 24,990 euros. The actions are intended to uncover and consolidate the structures of the site and improve its state of conservation to facilitate visual reading and interpretation of the structures for future visits.

«The excavations resulted in up to seven different occupation phases, each of which shows the population continuity of the place, which indicates that it is a geostrategic space, of control of the territory and of the communication routes, probably already associated from ancient times to a weir on the Rambla », explained the Ministry.

Phase IV stands out, the most complete to date, whose archaeological materials are the best preserved. The structures have their foundations built with medium-sized boulders. This occupation is characterized by a series of interconnected rooms, in which a ceramic silo has appeared, a hearth built with adobe bricks, a large number of kitchen pots but very fragmented and several sources of practically complete clear sigillata D.

For its part, phase III marks a residual habitat reusing the ruins of phase II, amortized by another flood and in which in a final moment there is even a burial of a woman between 25-35 years old. It has much more monumental structures and walls and it has been possible to verify the appearance of a possible oil mill from Roman times, due to various construction elements and tools that are associated with this agricultural work. “This phase would possibly indicate that in El Salitre there was a Roman rural settlement,” they pointed out from the Ministry.