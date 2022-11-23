This November the legend of salsa Joe Arroyo would be 67 years old, and that is why the film “Rebelión” was released, which manages to delve into the emotions of the Colombian singer and musician. Another film that we wanted to highlight is the sequel to the success of Marvel: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

A blockbuster that differs from the others due to its elaborate Afro aesthetic, its soundtrack, and a strong emotional charge, because its main actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020.







01:30

In this program we also talk about literature, and more precisely about manga, these typically Japanese comics. A very closed world in which a Frenchman has managed to gain a foothold: Reno Lemaire.

Our colleague from the French-language sister channel Renaud Lefort met him in Paris and offers us a report to discover his work.

And in our section dedicated to music we listen to the releases that caught our attention:

-“A Virxe Do Portovello”, the collaboration in Galician between the singer-songwriter Rozalén and the female trio Tanxugueiras

-“Thémistocle”, by Franco-Congolese rapper Gims

-“Dreamer”, by the electro music duo The Blaze offers us “Dreamer”

And the surfboards, the smell of the beach and the 70s of “Coast”, the new single by the Americans Hailee Steinfeld and Anderson Paak.