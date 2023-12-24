Monday, December 25, 2023
Culture quiz | Which band's logo does Käärijä have on his chest? Test what you remember about the year 2023 of culture

December 24, 2023
Culture quiz | Which band's logo does Käärijä have on his chest? Test what you remember about the year 2023 of culture

Finnish cultural creators were successful both here and around the world. Test your knowledge of current cultural topics. HS publishes a new visa every day during Christmas.

The year 2023 is coming to an end, and it was an eventful year, especially in culture!

Finland has been repeatedly mentioned in the world this year in terms of culture. In the spring, Finland was to win Wrapper led by the entire Eurovision Song Contest, and Iiu Susiraja original photographic art attracted interest in New York.

At the beginning of June, sad news came when the composer Kaija Saariaho died of a serious illness. However, it is gratifying that his music has inspired more and more new listeners throughout the year. For example, the album presenting Saariaho's choral compositions was nominated for a Grammy.

On the film front, people who have been talked about a lot have been like that Jalmari Helanderin Go than Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaveswhose stages can be excited at the Golden Globe gala and the Oscars even at the beginning of the year.

Test what you remember about this year's talked-about cases, for example in the fields of Finnish art, film, games, fashion, literature and music.

