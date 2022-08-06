It is one of the biggest events in world photographic heritage: the 53rd edition of the Photography Meetings brings together dozens of artists who come to offer their vision of the world to the public, in the French city of Arles, until September 25. Within the 40 exhibitions, the photographer Bruno Serralongue presents his series ‘The Guardians of the Water’ on the struggle of the aboriginal people of the United States against the oil pipeline projects.

He told us why he decided to work on this topic and what role an artist can have in social struggles, in an interview with Laure Manent, from our sister channel in French.

In this program, we also talk about the International Peace Book Fair that opened its doors in Bolivia; and the reopening of one of the jewels of Istanbul: the Basilica Cistern of Emperor Justinius.

We finished with the premiere of the seventh album by the American star Beyoncé: ‘Renaissance’; and the new songs from Two Doors Cinema Club, ‘Gambi’ and ‘Kaytranada’.