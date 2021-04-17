The program of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts in the Film Library of the Region of Murcia Francisco Rabal until June incorporates the cycle to pay tribute to Charles Chaplin on the occasion of the centenary of the premiere of the film ‘El chico’.

Taking advantage of this anniversary, in addition to the screening of the film released in 1921 and which has been restored, which can be seen on the 26th and 28th of this month, the cycle includes eight other works by the comedian and director. Sessions of ‘A woman from Paris’ are scheduled (April 30 and May 1); ‘City lights’ (27 and 29 of this month); ‘La chimera del oro’ (April 30 and May 1); ‘The circus’ (May 4 and 9); ‘Modern Times’ (May 12 and 13); ‘The great dictator’ (May 20 and 21); ‘Candilejas’ (June 15 and 16); and ‘A king in New York’ (June 29 and 30).

Also, and on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the Film Library, on April 27 there will be a special session with a concert by The Silent Film Ensemble, which will provide a soundtrack to short films by Chaplin. Led by the composer, interpreter and musicologist Salvador Martínez, the group specializes in creating new soundtracks for silent film films.

The program for the quarter also includes the recovery of classics such as ‘Traffic’ by Jacques Tatí; ‘Who can save himself (Life)’ by Jean Luc Godard; Billy Wilder’s ‘Fedora’; or ‘The strange love of Martha Ivers’ by Lewis Milestone. Also included is the second part of the cycle ‘Éric Rohmer essential’, ‘In memory of Sean Connery’; ‘Pre-code Hollywood’; or ‘Centennial of Fernando Fernán Gómez’.

Finally, collaborations continue with Amnesty International, the University of Murcia and the Universidad Católica San Antonio in ‘Cinema and poetry’, the Union of Filmmakers of Spain in ‘La sala de los cineastas’, as well as with the Association of Women Filmmakers of the Region of Murcia and the Association of Women Filmmakers and audiovisual media of Spain in ‘Women filmmakers’.

The Filmoteca’s capacity is limited to one hundred people in the main room and, as a general rule, the calendar is maintained with two sessions a day. All the programming can be consulted in the Filmoteca website..