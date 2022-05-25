The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, through the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), organized a benefit gala for next November 4 at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium that will feature a performance by the kyiv Ballet . 50% of the funds raised will be donated to Unicef’s ‘Emergency in Ukraine’ programme.

The kyiv Ballet will perform for the first time in the Region and will represent pieces from classic ballet titles by its principal dancer, Ana Sophia Scheller, and the music will be performed by the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra.

This gala is part of the national tour carried out by the kyiv Ballet, a company led by the soloist of the kyiv Opera, Viktor Ishchuk, until February 2023, and which includes several Spanish cities.

The general director of the ICA, Manuel Cebrián, pointed out that «the Auditorium in its 27 years of life has been and is an institution that has used culture to try to make social injustice visible, it has a very important social vision and collaborates with numerous entities of the Third Sector, giving up its space, in support of disadvantaged groups. Now we could not remain impassive in the face of the war that has broken out between Russia and Ukraine and we have taken the initiative to carry out this gala that will help raise funds for Ukrainian children, who are the most vulnerable link in society and who are suffering the ravages of war.”

Manuel Cebrián referred to the “transcendental moment we are experiencing with a large-scale war in the heart of Europe, unleashed by Russia.” He added that “we want to be in solidarity, also with Ukrainian artists, such as those who come to perform in the Region, who are based at the kyiv International Center for Culture and Arts, but who have been forced to flee their homes. and exile. Many others live hidden in shelters to protect themselves with their families from the bombings, or volunteer in humanitarian tasks or participate in territorial defense.

Kyiv Ballet



The kyiv Ballet is directed by Viktor Ishchuk and four other dancers on tour: Ana Sophia Scheller, Natalia Matsak, Julia Moskalenko and Seriy Kryvokon. It was founded in 2017 and has since performed more than 500 performances. The numerous tours carried out took them to the best stages of Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland, Croatia, China, Ukraine or Mexico, representing the main classic titles, as well as original choreographies.

This company maintains among its main objectives the care of the traditions and essence of the purest classical ballet. Thus, each performance is a feast for the senses due to the sobriety of the choreographies, the perfection of each and every one of its lines, the virtuosity of its soloists and the showiness and grandeur of its sets and costumes, all of them exclusively designed by the best masters of the kyiv workshops.

As for its principal dancer, Ana Sophia Scheller, (American Ballet Theater Studio Company, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of Ukraine or National Dance Company, among others) is a top-level star in the world of dance and will take part exclusively in the functions of the tour of Madrid, Barcelona and Murcia.

Tickets, priced at 20, 25 and 30 euros, can be purchased at the box office (T. 968343080) and at bacantix.com.

The Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts promoted other solidarity initiatives such as the twinning of the Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library with the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Center of Ukraine (Ukrainian Film Library), whose objective is to raise funds in the Region that can contribute to the conservation of film heritage guarded in the center, with a collection that includes 7,000 feature films, documentaries, animated films, Ukrainian and foreign, and thousands of archives of the history of cinema.