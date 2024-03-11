





'Oppenheimer' sweeps the 96th Oscars

'Oppenheimer' took home the most important awards at the 96th Oscars. Christopher Nolan's feature film took home the awards for best film, best director, best actor and best supporting actor. The film 'Poor Creatures' also won several statuettes, including best leading actress, best makeup, production design and best costumes. In this special Culture chronicle we tell you about the winners and the highly recommended ones.