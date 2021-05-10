D.he leadership of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) now seems at least partially to believe in the authenticity of an anonymous letter which, among other things, speaks of a “culture of fear” under the leadership of President Alfons Hörmann. On Saturday after a meeting in Frankfurt, the Presidium stated that it had dealt with the “letter of May 6, 2021, which presumably came from employees (of the DOSB / d. Ed.)”. On Thursday the DOSB board had spoken of an “allegedly” open letter “from the staff”. The authors, behind the letter is supposed to be a third of the workforce, accuse Hörmann of disrespectful, degrading treatment of employees.

Before the DOSB swiveled from “allegedly” to “probably”, the State Sports Association of North Rhine-Westphalia pointed to an internal DOSB source on Friday evening: “Weeks ago, employees of the DOSB reported to us about events that were completely and partly verbatim cover what was said yesterday in the context of an anonymously published open letter of allegations against Mr. Hörmann. In addition, the events were confirmed to us by employees of the DOSB even after the letter was published. “

Ethics committee should clarify

The presidium decided on Saturday to ask the association’s ethics committee for clarification and evaluation. The chairman of the commission has been Thomas de Maizière, the former Federal Minister of the Interior, since the 2018 General Assembly. A participant at the event reported to the FAZ that de Maizière reported in a conversation that he had been proposed by Hörmann and the chairman of the board, Veronika Rücker.

“If that is true, then it is extremely problematic,” says Jochen Reinhardt, one of two heads of the Sport working group at Transparency International Germany. “That would definitely not work. The way to clarify through the ethics committee would then be unacceptable. ”According to the statutes, the ethics committee must act on its own initiative if there is a suspicion of violations of the principles of good association management. In addition to the sports connoisseur de Maizière, she includes the former biathlete Kati Wilhelm and Hansjörg Geiger, once director of the Stasi records authority and head of the Federal Intelligence Service.

In order to find out what happened in the DOSB, whether the allegations are correct and whether the atmosphere described corresponds to the truth, the committee would first have to find out who is one of the plaintiffs and question them. If it is to be comprehensive, the investigation should also include discussions with people who have resigned from Hörmann’s term of office over the past eight years. The plaintiffs explain their anonymity in their letter with the fear of losing their job. They seem to be suspicious of the DOSB committees. The former WDR editor Reinhardt suggests another way of building trust: “The DOSB should definitely seek external expertise. At the time, we had similar problems at the WDR, as they are now described with a view to the DOSB. Then it was wisely decided to hire Monika Wulf-Mathies (trade unionist and politician / d. Editor). She solved that properly and initiated a cultural change. “

While the President of the LSB North Rhine-Westphalia, Stefan Klett, asked Hörmann to resign, the President of the German Speed ​​Skating Association, Matthias Große, attacked the authors of the complaint. In a statement by the association, he called them “informers”: “I deeply oppose people who report, publicly brand and prejudice others for low, personal motives. (…) It becomes particularly shabby and downright unbearable when the informers are cowardly snipers who do not reveal themselves. “Große claims that the authors could” not back up their accusations with facts and evidence “. Hörmann was the victim of an ambush.