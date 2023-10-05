





06:12 File: Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse poses for a photo at the Oslo Theater on September 6, 2019. AFP – HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

Almost two decades after Harold Pinter, the Swedish academy once again awarded a playwright with the highest recognition of arts and letters in the world: the Nobel Prize in Literature. Author of a bibliography that ranges from short stories to novels and children’s stories, the Norwegian Jon Fosse Foss is especially recognized for his plays. He is indeed one of the most performed playwrights in the world.