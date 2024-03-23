A month ago, the Palestinian Basel Adra and the Israeli Yuval Abraham were under the spotlight at the Berlinale film festival when they received the award for best documentary with 'No Other Land'. Our correspondent, Janira Gómez Muñoz, was able to attend the first screening of this film in the place where it was conceived and in front of its “protagonists”, the inhabitants of Masafer Yatta, in the occupied West Bank, who live with a constant threat of expulsion by Israel.

In his award speech, the Israeli director denounced “apartheid” and the inequality that Israel imposes on the Palestinians, but after those statements – which became a state issue in Germany and a public lynching in the Israeli media – a mob surrounded his family home, forcing his parents to leave the house for a few days and him delaying his return to Israel due to death threats.

In this Culture program, we also talk about the arrival of the BienalSur to Rio de Janeiro and the new Banksy mural that appeared in London.

Finally, we close with the musical premieres of the week: 'Troubled ones', by Samm Henshaw; 'Burnt Heart', by Samuraï; 'Angels in Tibet', by Amaarae; and 'No Angels', by Justin Timberlake.