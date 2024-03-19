Culture | Netflix announced the list of upcoming Nordic works – Dome Karukoski's film will be shown in 2025

Dome Karukoski's film Little Siberia will be shown on Netflix in 2025. The character of the Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø's book Veritimantit again has adventures in the new series.

Netflix has announced a list of upcoming Nordic works. In them, Netflix collaborates with, among others, a Finnish director Dome Karukoski and a Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbøn with.

See you on Netflix from Karukoski Little Siberia. The film is an adaptation Antti Tuomainen from the novel of the same name. Karukoski's latest works include Tom Of Finland (2017) and Tolkien (2019).

In Little Siberia the everyday life of the small village of Hurmevaara changes when a meteorite falls through the roof of a car one night.

The film stars, among others Eero Ritala, Malla Malmivaara, Tommi Korpela and Martti Suosalo and among its producers are Ina Sohlberg, Mark Lwoff and Misha Jaari.

The film will be released in 2025.

Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø and British film and television production company Working Title are teaming up with Netflix for a series based on Nesbø's crime novel character Harry Hole.

The series is based on Nesbø's book Blood diamonds (2003), in which Hole searches for a corrupt colleague and struggles with his own personal life. Directed by the series Øystein Karlsen.

The series, still going by the working name “Harry Hole”, is scheduled to be published in 2026.

In addition Netflix will show a Swedish series in 2026 The New Force.

They wrote the series Patrik Ehrnst, I lived Rand and Antonia Pyk.

The story takes place in 1958. It tells about Sweden's first female police officers who start working in the country's most criminal area.

See you in 2025 Amanda Romaren series based on the novel Diary Of A Ditched Girl. The series has been scripted by, among other things Solsidania written by Tove Eriksen Hillblom mixed Moa Herngren.

To the list added movies also include an adaptation by Alex Ahndoril The Key series produced by Endemol Shine-owned Swedish crime drama Filmlance.

It follows a private detective hired by a wealthy family to solve a murder at their estate.

Correction on March 18, 2024 at 9:33 p.m.: Dome Karukoski Little Siberia is a movie, not a series, as the text initially erroneously read.

Correction 19.3. 11:16 a.m.: Ina Sohlberg, Mark Lwoff and Misha Jaari are the producers of the Little Siberia film, not the actors.