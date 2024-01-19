We open our Culture section with the 14th edition of this pioneering film festival, which invites Internet users from all over the world to explore a selection of films in French. A total of 26 short and feature films subtitled in more than 10 languages, presented in the event's programming, can be seen online from January 19 to February 19 on the MyFrenchFilmFestival.com website.

We also talked about 'Toda la vida, un día', the ambitious and applauded album by the Spanish singer-songwriter Sílvia Pérez Cruz. A delicate musical journey in five movements, which seeks to reflect on life and death through songs in three languages, including collaborations with prominent Latin artists such as the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade. Here is the interview we recorded with her at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023.

Sílvia Pérez Cruz: “Art as expression seems like salvation to me”





12:58

And we close with three musical premieres: 'Yes, and?', the global hit by American pop star Ariana Grande, which announces her new era; 'Amazing Grace', the song with Amapiano rhythm by Nigerian Yemi Alade; and the delirious video clip for 'Mi corazón', the first collaboration between the British Jacob Collier and the Colombian Camilo.