





12:53 Mohamed Mbougar Sarr: “A writer always has two nations, his own and Literature” © France 24

In this new culture program on France 24, we dialogue with the Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr. He is the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to be awarded the most prestigious French literary prize, the Goncourt prize, for his novel ‘The Most Recondite Memory of Men’. The novelist shares with us his reflections on the power of works, his link with the Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño and how in his work he managed to make the African, European and Latin American continents dialogue.