Culture Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch finally sold, investor buys giant property for $ 22 million

Investor billionaire Ron Burkle bought the Neverland farm, which has been on sale for more than a decade.

Vocalist Michael Jackson the famous Neverland Ranch home has been sold, according to Reuters. Jackson died in 2009 and a huge property in California has been for sale ever since.

The buyer is an investor billionaire Ron Burkle, Jackson ‘s former family friend. His representative spoke about the deal on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal according to Burkle paid $ 22 million (about $ 18 million) for the farm. Burkle is the main owner of the Soho House private club chain.

Sycamore Valley Ranch the selling price of the renamed farm had fallen over the years. As late as 2015, one hundred million dollars was asked for it and in 2017 the price dropped to 67 million dollars.

Michael Jackson bought the farm in 1988 and named it Neverland Peter Pan according to the fairy tale. JM Barrien in the famous children’s story, Peter Pan and the other inhabitants of Neverland, or What-What-Earth, never grew up into adults. Jackson built his own zoo and amusement park, among other things.

Jackson it was also customary to invite children to visit Neverland. In 2005, Jackson was charged with the exploitation of a foreign child. Jackson received an acquittal. In the same year after the trial, he moved out of Neverland.

Jackson handed over the farm to real estate investment company Colony Capital in 2008 due to financial problems.