



Stills of Omar Sy, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively portraying Assane Lupine, Wanda and Vision. Fran Lebowitz, in the middle, has plenty to do of herself. © Netflix / Disney + / France 24

It all started a few years ago with the “war for streaming” and now, let’s look at them: consolidated by the pandemic, it took the platforms days to increase their power in 2021. No turning back, and with Netflix launching more than one title of their own per week, the challenge will be to choose better and better. The rereading of Arsène Lupine amuses Omar Sy and the mystery that this literary character reveals. Those of Marvel have reactivated the fever for audiovisual puzzles. But if you dive further, in an intelligent dialogue, you find a gem that makes Scorsese burst out laughing.