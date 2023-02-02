In this new culture program we speak with the Bolivian writer Liliana Colanzi, winner of the Ribero del Duero International Award with her latest book ‘You shine in the dark’. Six stories that in the time of a few pages explore different spaces, characters and temporalities.

We talked with her about her creative process, the mixture of fantasy and realism that characterizes her stories, her role as a literature teacher in the United States, and her gaze on the Bolivian literary scene.

