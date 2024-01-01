Monday, January 1, 2024, 16:56



The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports has launched a promotion in the regional Film Library until this Thursday where vouchers can be purchased at a reduced price, 10 euros for 10 films, in order to give the gift of culture at Three Wise Men.

The Francisco Rabal regional Film Archive, of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, returns to its record audience figures that were reached the year before the Covid 19 pandemic. In this way, in 2023 the 80,000 spectators, the second most high attendance never achieved.

In fact, while in 2022 the number of total spectators began to recover and reached 52,324, still weighed down by the mandatory use of masks and the reduction in capacity as a precaution in the first quarter of that year, it has been in the year that has ended when complete normality was returned throughout the year and the record number of 80,000 spectators was returned.

The general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, Manuel Cebrián, indicated that “it is great news how we have closed 2023 in the regional Film Archive, returning to record numbers and reinforcing our policy of making the enjoyment of all people accessible culture. “We continue working to make this happen and promoting programming capable of satisfying all cinematographic sensibilities.”

With this objective, this Tuesday, the regional Film Library returns to its activity with the programming of the classic 'The Man Who Killed Liberty Balance' by John Ford and 'O corno' by Jaione Camborda, the film that won the Golden Shell for best film at the last San Sebastián Festival.

The grand culmination of the programming for the first quarter of the year is the recovery of the film 'Always in my memory', filmed in Murcia in the early 1960s, which is being restored to be presented to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Filmoteca regional in the month of April. To see all the programming, you can consult the website of the regional Film Archive.

The price of tickets for the regional Film Library remains the same as when it began 20 years ago: 2.5 euros for a ticket for one session and 20 euros for a voucher for 10 films.