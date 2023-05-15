In this new Culture program, we talk with Marlon Magnée, singer-songwriter and co-founder of the French band La Femme. 13 years after the creation of this musical formation, between post-punk, surf-rock and pop, the artist tells us how the fourth album, ‘Teatro Lúcido’, helped them connect with the Latin American public by being completely written in Spanish.

We also talked about the hectic process of creating the film ‘Paradigmes’, which can be seen for free on YouTube, and the need to have more resources to be able to further express the group’s vision during concerts.

