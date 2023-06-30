First modification:
A Mexican town on the border with Guatemala, murderous adolescents, somewhat pedantic neuroscientists and the search for the origin of violence in others as well as in oneself: these are the main ingredients of Jorge Volpi’s latest novel, ‘Partes de guerra’ . In this new Culture program on France 24, we spoke with the Mexican author about the process of writing this book, his “most emotional” work.
He also told us about the “obsession” he had had for a long time with studying and writing about cases of violent children; and that he believes that literature and art are instruments of social transformation.
