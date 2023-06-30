





09:36 Jorge Volpi: “Culture is a right for everyone” © France 24

A Mexican town on the border with Guatemala, murderous adolescents, somewhat pedantic neuroscientists and the search for the origin of violence in others as well as in oneself: these are the main ingredients of Jorge Volpi’s latest novel, ‘Partes de guerra’ . In this new Culture program on France 24, we spoke with the Mexican author about the process of writing this book, his “most emotional” work.