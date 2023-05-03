In this new Culture program on France 24 we discover the exhibition ‘Kubuni: comics from Africa(s)’ with its curator, the Cameroonian author and illustrator Joëlle Épée Mandengue. She traveled to Latin America for the first time to present this journey through images and texts of 50 years of African comics at the Bogota International Book Fair.

We talked with her about the cliché of the African continent seen as uniform, the research and selection of the 50 artists from 48 African countries that make up this itinerant version of ‘Kubuni’, and her multiple facets as an artist and director of the Bilili BD Festival in Brazzaville.

