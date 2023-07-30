To mark one year before the Paris Olympic Games, we bring you an exclusive interview with acclaimed theater director Thomas Jolly, who will direct the opening and closing ceremonies. Also in this Culture program, we talk about the destruction suffered by the heritage of the Ukrainian city of Odessa; the Russian Bolshoi ballet in China; and a new way of feeling concerts thanks to haptic suits.

We close with our selection of musical premieres: ‘Dive’ by the British Bombay Bicycle Club, ‘Licorne’ by the French Lala &ce, ‘Yo no soy tu angel’ by the Spanish Omar Montes and Mala Rodrigues, and ‘Rush’ by the American Troy Sivan.

#Culture #Paris #artistic #director #Thomas #Jolly #prepares #show #lifetime