from Luigi Ripamonti

Do the "faults" of grandparents fall on the grandchildren? The faults we hope not, the conditions perhaps yes, in terms of transgenerational epigenetics, to put it in difficult words. Translated into current Italian: if the environmental conditions in a broad sense (what you eat, breathe, etc.) manage to modify not so much the DNA itself but the possibility that it is "used" correctly in the cells, there can be consequences on the health of the individual and perhaps even those of his offspring. The mechanism is relatively simple: if, for example, certain chemical groups (usually methylation) bind to genes, these they could be "read and translated" badly or be ignored altogether, with the result that the proteins that should have been produced in the cell according to their instructions may either 'come bad' or not be there at all, with related consequences. They will be problems of that person, it will be said: what do his grandchildren have to do with it? In fact we know that epigenetic modifications are generally "reset" at the time of fertilizationtherefore this kind of alterations should not concern neither the children nor the grandchildren.

However, some research has long indicated that this "reset" does not always happen and therefore the "conditions" of the fathers could fall on the children. The most recent news, which comes from studies on very small but significant animals when it comes to research in genetics, venture that the consequences could also pass to the next filiation. It is true that in this type of hypothesis it is difficult, at least on a human level, to understand how much the various environmental situations that can influence the experimental observations. But here is the point: these observations confirm that 'current' environmental and social determinants can be decisive much more than one can instinctively think for the health trajectory of people and entire societies, as Luca Carra and Paolo Vineis remember well The biological capital (Code) and Carlo Alberto Redi and Manuela Monti in the ever present Social Genomics (Carocci), to whose readings anyone interested in the subject is referred for further information.

This challenges all of us personally as decision makers, at least in part, of our health, with the choice of suitable lifestyles but also institutions and politics, which on some variables are called to create the conditions for such choices to be made. If, for example, exercise, eat healthily, adhere to screening for the diagnosis of certain cancers, take medicine well, when they are to be taken and how they are to be taken, it depends on us, that the screenings continue to be offered, that the treatments are available to everyone, it is up to those who have the task of guaranteeing these possibilities. And not only that: politics and institutions in general also and above all have the responsibility for ensure access to adequate education for all. Because knowledge and information are the conditions necessary to create the awareness that allows each of us to do what is necessary for their own health and that of those around us (perhaps even for that of our grandchildren). The most decisive determinant of health is culture.