Liabilities or debts in the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlan They continue, but 35 percent of the total overdue accounts held with suppliers have already been covered. Yesterday, the administrator of this paramunicipal, Rodolfo Cardona, indicated that there are still debts, however, the creator of floats Ocean Rodríguez has already been paid the millions that he billed in the administration of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres as mayor.

At least with that provider they have already settled. And it is that since the departure of José Ángel Tostado, former director of the Institute of Culture, Rodríguez made public on social networks that he was owed money from the Carnival 2022 and he even met with the mayor Édgar González to ask that he be paid for the floats he made. However, it was not until after Carnival 2023, when there were blue numbers, with a profit of 50 million pesos, that he could be settled. We’ll see if Rodríguez now wants to participate in the carnival again, and if the budget of the Institute of Culture enough to pay for the floats that the artist creates.

Without agreeing, the leaders of the chamber organizations signaled in unison that enough is enough for the Federal electricity commission due to the frequent blackouts, and the interruption of hours in some areas of the city, which has caused damage to at least 3,000 businesses in the port. During the rain and wind last Saturday, two hotels were affected by power interruption, and although Civil Protection asks them to have power plants, these were insufficient, since the reconnection of light took longer than the capacity of the plant.

In some businesses computers and other equipment have been affected. The representatives understand that if there is enough energy in the entity, then what is needed is the maintenance of the electrical infrastructure so that a rain or wind does not present cuts. Will she listen to them? CFE? The truth is that years ago it was common, before the rainy season, to find crews of CFE workers cutting down trees and even washing the cables with water due to the accumulated salinity, especially in the areas closest to the sea.

In recent years, these preventive actions have been scarce.

Apparently, the one who is trying to bring order to offer a better service is the manager of Jumapam, Jorge González Naranjo, who announced that he has changed the managers of the Central, Flores Magón, Playas and Valles del Ejido districts. Let’s hope these new elements give better results.

For weeks, Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president of Escuinapa, asked her officials to remain respectful of the political events that can be held in the municipality, since as public servants, they should not participate in these proselytizing events.

But they did not listen to him, because when the “corcholata” Adán Augusto López appeared for Escuinapian lands, officials Alejandro Carvajal, assistant to the president of DIF, and Juan Dionisio Aguilar, municipal comptroller, were in the front row. There is no doubt that they wanted to be in the photo. For now, these trusted workers remain in their positions.

