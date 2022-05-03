In this special program and from the Bogotá International Book Fair, we talk about the return of these massive events in Cuba, Argentina and Colombia, after two years of the pandemic. We also interviewed the poet Johanna Barraza Tafur, who lives between Barranquilla and Buenos Aires, and who premiered a new edition of ‘I planted medlars in my father’s grave’ (Himpar editors), a first work that deals with mourning in the times of Colombian armed conflict.

