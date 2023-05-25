The most famous archaeologist and adventurer arrived at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Harrison Ford is back on the ‘Croisette’ as Indiana Jones, at 80 years old and four decades after the last film, this time to present the fifth and final episode of the saga: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’. The actor even received a Palme d’Or of Honor by surprise just before the screening of the film.

