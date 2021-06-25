The post-pandemic crisis has determined a new scenario on a local and global scale, not only in the field of health, but has also caused a cultural paralysis in the life of societies, which affects all regions of the world in a similar way , due to the interdependence of our cultural systems. Each culture acquires its own knowledge based on the interpretation of its reality, which functions as a driver of development. Likewise, culture is a generator of social cohesion and citizenship, and is fundamental in the fight against poverty and inequality, in the preservation of the environment and in the creation of more sustainable and inclusive societies.

However, covid-19 has confronted the different social actors – companies, public institutions and the population in general – with unknown contexts that require significant efforts for their analysis, so the need to plan post-pandemic development considering the dimension Cultural represents in current times a great challenge, mainly for governments.

It is worth mentioning that for Unesco, “a development strategy that includes the cultural dimension constitutes an integrated approach to development that not only includes specific development activities in key sectors such as education, communication, science and technology, agriculture, housing, health, etc., but also tries to use the creative energies of the people to find local solutions to the problems posed in these sectors ”.

In this sense, reflecting on the importance of including the cultural dimension in development planning processes represents a historic opportunity in post-pandemic reconstruction to generate changes in narratives, build new value systems and promote the consolidation of sustainable and sustainable communities. with a vision of the future of social and economic life.

Lilia Maricela Mendoza Longoria

IINSO-UANL

society.sustentable.iinso@gmail.com