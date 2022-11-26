





06:09 “I see wonderful things”: one hundred years since the entrance to the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamen

On November 26, 1922, the life of archaeologist Howard Carter and his entire team of British and Egyptians changed forever: they managed to open the first door of the tomb of Pharaoh Tuntankhamen. A finding that revolutionized the studies of Ancient Egypt, as it was the first tomb of royalty that was practically intact. His unimportance as pharaoh in his lifetime was what made his tomb so well preserved.