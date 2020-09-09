Karine’s present Dubernet, is known as Do not smile!, is to see at Level Virgule, in Paris. The comic tells her story, that of a lady who will be taught to take duty for herself and to have who she is revered. She goes again the thread of her life to fulfill herself, her mom, her ultra-feminist Barbie doll and her poster of tennis participant Martina Navratilova which is able to come alive and divulge to the artist that ‘she is gay.

Africa Mia is a documentary, which will likely be launched on Wednesday September 16 on the cinema, on the primary African group of Afro-Cuban music which made dance within the 60s from Havana to Bamako, Las Maravillas of Mali. In the beginning in 60s, ten younger individuals from Mali arrive in Cuba for musical coaching and blend the music African and Cuban. Within the Seventies, the brand new Malian regime repatriated them, thought-about them communists and the group died in 1973.

The guide Technology AI written by Alexandre Pachulski, physician in synthetic intelligence, analyzes 80 movies and collection together with Star Wars, Matrix, The Truman Present, Metropolis… Its aim is to higher perceive the factitious intelligence which is interfering increasingly in our life.

