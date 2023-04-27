In this new Culture program on France 24, we make you discover a French author with a Spanish surname, the one his paternal grandmother had and who he chose as a pseudonym when publishing his first novel, ‘A libertine education’. At the time, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo was still a social worker, and she wanted to distinguish his professional life from what was becoming his writing life.

But twelve years and four books later, he has become a multi-award-winning artist, invited to this edition of the Bogotá Book Fair.

We met him a few months before, at the Hay Festival in Cartagena, where he presented his latest work, “El Hijo del hombre.” A disturbing novel about trauma and violence within the home.