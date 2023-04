1:12 p.m. How does Picasso dialogue with the current world, 50 years after his death? © France 24 / Culture

On April 8, 1973, in the south of France, one of the most recognized and celebrated artists in the world, the Spanish Pablo Picasso, died at the age of 91. Fifty years later, what is the legacy that the master of cubism left the world? We talked in this special culture program with the plastic artist and teacher at the School of Plastic Arts of the National University of Colombia, María Fernanda Zuluaga.