Mula will see throughout this year the culmination of the process of expropriation of his castle after years of work. The Municipal Council of Historical-Artistic Heritage analyzed in its last meeting the actions carried out during the past year and which will be the main ones for this one.

The Councilor for Culture and Historical Heritage, Diego Boluda, explained that 2022 “has been a great year in terms of the recovery of acquisitions for the municipality’s heritage.” And he affirmed that “in 2023 important projects will see the light” such as the exhibition of the Villaricos sarcophagus and the completion of the expropriation of the fortress, which will become public property. The mayor announced the current status of the process, and explained that the formation of the court that will determine the just price is already finalizing. During the meeting, they also talked about the Mariano Artero pottery and the medieval tower of La Puebla de Mula, two of the latest acquisitions of the City Council. The municipal archaeologist, José Antonio Zapata, was in charge of exposing the rehabilitation project of the monument, an initiative with which an urban regeneration of the environment will be carried out.

Hermitage of Carmen



In addition, the impact on the cultural heritage of the works carried out in the municipality was addressed, such as those carried out in the hermitage of Carmen, in the castle, in Villaricos and in the shelter of El Milano, recognized as a World Heritage Site by Unesco .

The meeting was chaired by Councilor Diego Boluda and included the participation of other members of the Corporation, technicians from the Department of Culture and representatives of the associations Friends of the Cigarralejo Museum (Asamic), the Cultural Forum and the Mula citizen platform for its castle.