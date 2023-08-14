This past Wednesday, August 9, American scriptwriters reached a symbolic milestone by reaching 100 days of protests. Since last May, they have demanded salary and residual improvements, as well as guarantees on the future use of artificial intelligence. This movement has paralyzed countless filming and productions, especially since the actors joined them in mid-July. Situation that triggered the first general strike that has been seen in the Hollywood industry in 63 years.

In this Culture program, we also talk about ‘Correspondences’, a unique immersive exhibition that was born from the union between the “godmother of punk”, Patti Smith, and the experimental art group Soundwalk Collective. It is open to the public until October 4 at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá, the Colombian capital. Then, he will begin a tour through Latin America. Its curator, Santiago Gardeazábal, paid us a visit.

This week, the music world fired American singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez. A mysterious figure, whose extraordinary career was chronicled in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘Searching for Sugar Man’.