I.In the seventies, the realization slowly grew that modern urban planning, which is based on individual objects surrounded by open spaces, cannot create urban urban spaces, that no buildings stand on their own, that everyone communicates with their neighbors, forms urban spaces with them. So the time of the autistic solitaire should be over.

If you look at the results of the architecture prizes of the chambers of architects and the regional associations of the Federation of German Architects (BDA), it becomes clear that a large part of our architects still cultivate a fairly elitist awareness. The formally extremely reduced, delicately detailed box, which was the successor to Mies van der Rohe, is still applauded. In principle, there is nothing wrong with precise glass cubatures, the finest exposed concrete, noble elm veneer and construction bodies. The big drawback compared to the buildings of earlier epochs is the lack of dialogue ability. A broad-shouldered concrete cube or a glass artefact where the neighboring houses talk to each other with confidence.

The historical ambience shattered

There (in Quedlinburg, for example) a picturesque row of half-timbered houses ends brusquely with a cube-shaped brick cube, with huge windows and “independent” coloring. The quite respectable building would have rightly received the state’s architecture prize – if it were to be located in a different location, where there is no need for a local reference.

The clay furnace factory in Lahr is a wonderful, symmetrically laid out industrial building from 1896 that has been turned into a museum. In addition to the central projection, the missing part has been “supplemented” with a hermetically defensive-looking concrete staircase on a cyclopean scale, which has nothing to do with the existing building in terms of the connections, the windows, the material or the height, but rather acts as a provocation. “The cultivation is self-confidently recognizing itself as a modern ingredient of our time”, is the euphemistic saying in such cases, where one would have to complain about the brutal punch that shattered the historical ambience.

City halls in the soft image of smaller towns are particularly delicate building tasks in this context. How things can go well can be seen in Berching in the Upper Palatinate. The town of 3,000 souls (the entire community has a good 9,000) has bought a new culture hall, among other things because the operating license for the “culture factory” of the active local cultural association has expired for legal reasons. When searching for a plot of land, peripheral locations were discarded; Historical granaries also turned out to be unsuitable. When a Kuwaiti investor who wanted to convert the long vacant Hotel zur Post on the bank wall of the Sulz opposite the walled old town into a luxury resort, lost interest and sold the property again, the city took action. A new operator was found for the renovation of the baroque old building, the built-on castle from the eighties was cleared and a wonderful piece of land was available.

Michael Kühnlein Architektur, a local office whose work proves that high-quality architecture at a high level is also possible in a provincial town, designed a simple, long rectangular hall building with a high pitched roof, which together with the historic hospital and the baroque hotel form a courtyard encloses. Used as a public square and beer garden, it connects to the Kuffer Park along the renatured Sulz via new outside stairs down to the bank. The team from Nuremberg designed the now much-visited adventure area in front of the picturesque old town backdrop, with 4 landscape architects.

Solid wood from the community forest

The mighty gable, with diagonally mounted black pine boards in front of a black roof membrane, designed as simple as it is significant, arouses associations with the local storage buildings. The new gable roof joins the family of historic roofs all around. The precise drawing of the stereometric roof structure, the glass facades and the canopy on thin steel columns unmistakably identify the Christoph Willibald Gluck cultural hall, named after the city’s most famous son, as today’s building.

In the hall it becomes clear: It is a wooden structure with an impressive open roof structure, made of solid wood that was cut cheaply in the community forest and painted with lime casein paint. The side wing with the functional rooms was made of precise precast exposed concrete parts. In accordance with the principle of “shell construction equals expansion”, surface finishing was dispensed with, which requires meticulous detailed planning and neat craftsmanship. The multi-purpose hall with theater seating offers 260 seats. There is no expensive stage technology, but at least there is a lifting auditorium in which the rear rows of seats can be raised in stages. The city spent a total of 3.5 million euros on the gem and thus carried out urban repairs, upgrading the core city and promoting the cultural scene all in one.

The architects felt the genius loci, perhaps because they love their city, and developed it with empathy. They understand architecture as social art that is committed to familiar design structures and the social context, but not to the architect’s ego.