In this culture program on France 24, we talk about the 2023 Grammy Awards. During this edition of the “Oscars of Music”, all eyes were on the American pop and r&b music star Beyoncé. She became the most decorated artist of all time, but the supreme award for the best album of hers eluded her at the benefit of the British Harry Styles for ‘Harry’s house’.

A gramophone that Bad Bunny also deserved for ‘A Summer Without You’, whose performance injected energy into a ceremony that becomes flatter every year.







02:07 © France 24

We also offer you a report on the Youth Philharmonic of Colombia who joined the French Quatuor Debussy. A very special artistic meeting between 21 Colombian musicians between the ages of 16 and 24 and those four internationally recognized teachers. But a fluid collaboration despite having different languages, since these two formations share the same objective: to create and present classical music in a different way.

And in the news this week, we feature the release in Iran of filmmaker Jafar Panahi, after more than 200 days behind bars, and the death of legendary French-Spanish designer Paco Rabanne at the age of 88.