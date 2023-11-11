





13:07 Goncourt Prize: 120 years of ups and downs on the French literary planet © France 24

In this Culture program, we talk about the 120th anniversary of France’s most prestigious literary award, and the winner of its 2023 edition, the novelist Jean Baptiste Andréa with ‘Veiller sur elle’. In other current cultural issues, actors and actresses reached an agreement in principle with Hollywood studios after months of strike; the Cali International Dance Biennial celebrates its sixth edition; and Taylor Swift arrived in Argentina to give three concerts, all of which were sold out.