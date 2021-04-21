Whether with the irony of the ‘stopmotion’ on the rabbit or with the sensitivity of the sow Gunda, these works mark us as villains. That’s right. Our humanity seems to have died between cosmetic tests that also enslave mice, excessive and unethical industrial fishing (shown by ‘Seaspiracy’), as well as something as simple as having ignored that all fauna feels and suffers like us. Hence the art, short or documentary, persists in the awareness that Ralph’s friends suffer, as do their habitats. Solution? Do not hide it and rethink our consumption.

Prior to ‘Save ralph‘(‘ Save Ralph ‘), the animal activist Jaqueline Trade underwent the same experiments for 10 hours that mistreat rabbits, mice and even dogs to test our creams or deodorants. Cosmetics from certain brands – including Neutrogena, Pantene and Yves Rocher, according to PETA or Cruelty Free Guide– who carry that cruelty, along with numerous food companies and allergy and stimulus studies.

Only that the 2015 performance of Trade, like any complaint, has again required that in 2021 the same NGO Humane Society International Humanize a rabbit to point out these practices. It is no longer a person telling us “I will return home, most animals never return”, but an interviewee, the “employee” Ralph, recounting his activities at home and its effects on work, where he will suffer the same fate of all your genealogy.

The irony of his tranquility -by downplaying his future death-, the voices of directors and actors Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais and Zac Efron, as well as the work of artists of the level of the film ‘Isle of Dogs’, have made a viral more common message than we think, whose purpose is to make us aware that there are more Ralphs out there and his International Laboratory Animal Day (every April 24) will not be extinguished until the consumption of those who refuse to try his products ceases without animals.

In this chronicle, those other Ralphs are also in the oceans, with a whole series of environmental, social and human rights damages, as recorded ‘Seaspiracy‘(Netflix) that, in addition to sharing the documentary genre with’Gunda‘(in cinemas), it also addresses the emotions of animals. However, this is the central line of the poetry of Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who follows the sow Gunda and her piglets to, in part, throw at us how “strange (it is) that we kill 1 billion pigs a year.”

A review of the crisis in culture derived from Covid-19, which led to the closure of the mythical American cinema and architectural gem Cinerama; plus a trip through the arab divas of music and cinema, of the 20s and 30s, portrayed by the Arab World Institute in Paris, they finish this chronicle.