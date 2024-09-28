The growth of company benefits: is it really enough?

In recent years, more and more companies are expanding the offer of benefits for their employees, including options such as smart working, company gyms and other incentives. However, is it enough to ensure the true well-being of employees? Reality seems to indicate the opposite. A Gallup poll revealed that despite increasing work flexibility and remote working, what employees value most is a healthy, positive environment, rather than material incentives. Additionally, a McKinsey study highlighted that although 90% of organizations offer wellness programs, overall levels of employee health and well-being remain surprisingly low. This data highlights a fundamental point: it is not enough to implement standardized wellness programs or incremental solutions. To truly improve these numbers, it is necessary to focus on the root of the problem and take a deeper approach, which aims to transform the workplace into a truly healthy and fulfilling space.

The true heart of well-being: a positive company culture

Well-being in the workplace is based on an essential element: a positive corporate culture. Research conducted by Kim S. Cameron (University of Michigan), recognized as the leading expert on positive relational energy and co-founder of the Center for Positive Organizations, clearly demonstrates that practices aimed at creating a positive work environment have a significant impact both on employee well-being and on company performance. In collaboration with a team of researchers, Cameron identified six key characteristics that define a positive organizational culture, fundamental to promoting well-being and, consequently, increasing productivity:

1. Demonstrate care, interest and responsibility towards colleagues, treating them with attention and respect.

2.Offer mutual support and demonstrate compassion, especially in times of difficulty.

3.Manage errors with a constructive approach, without looking for blame, promoting a culture of forgiveness.

4.Inspire and motivate each other to continuously improve work performance. 5. Give meaning and value to daily work, strengthening the sense of purpose.

6. Act with respect, trust and mutual gratitude, nurturing quality relationships.

How to promote a positive culture: the actions of leaders

For leaders, promoting a positive corporate culture is not just a strategic decision, but a fundamental lever to improve the organizational climate and maximize team productivity. Here are four concrete approaches leaders can take to implement these principles effectively:

1. Foster strong social connections: Research shows that strong interpersonal relationships in the workplace generate countless benefits. People get sick less frequently, recover faster and improve their performance. A study conducted by Sarah Pressman (University of California, Irvine) revealed that poor social relationships increase the likelihood of dying prematurely by 70%, a value significantly higher than other risk factors, such as obesity (20%), excessive alcohol consumption (30%) and smoking (50%). Toxic environments, however, not only damage relationships, but also the health and longevity of employees.

2.Show empathy: Leaders have a profound impact on the emotional well-being of their people. Neuroimaging studies have shown that when employees remember a boss who lacks empathy, areas of the brain associated with stress and negativity are activated, compromising motivation and engagement. On the contrary, empathic leaders stimulate brain areas linked to positive emotions, favoring an increase in motivation, creativity and performance. Research by Jane Dutton and the University of Michigan’s CompassionLab indicates that this approach creates more resilient work environments.

3.Being willing to do more than necessary: ​​A leader who demonstrates that he cares about his team by going above and beyond expectations establishes a lasting relationship of trust. Jonathan Haidt (New York University’s Stern School of Business) highlighted how leaders who invest time and resources to support their team inspire employees to do the same, creating a virtuous cycle of cooperation and loyalty. Daan Van Knippenberg (Rotterdam School of Management) confirms that employees who work under the guidance of altruistic leaders show higher levels of cooperation and productivity.

4. Encourage open and authentic dialogue: A safe work environment, where employees feel free to express ideas and concerns, fuels growth and innovation. Amy C. Edmondson (Harvard Business School) has shown that leaders who foster a culture of psychological safety achieve better learning and creativity outcomes. Conversely, a fear-based culture stifles innovation and blocks team potential.

Kindness-based leadership: The long-term effect

When leaders adopt principles of kindness and interpersonal respect, the positive effect spreads throughout the organization. In his famous book Give and Take, Adam Grant (Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania) highlights how the generosity and kindness of leaders are key indicators of team effectiveness and business success. Work environments based on positivity and respect, unlike hostile ones, have tangible effects on employee health: they reduce heart rate, lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system. A positive working climate, therefore, not only promotes individual well-being, but also translates into superior performance and greater customer satisfaction.

Conclusions: a positive culture as a factor of organizational success

As demonstrated by the numerous studies conducted by the pioneers of positive organizational psychology, investing in a positive corporate culture not only generates tangible results, but also guarantees long-term sustainability. A work environment that promotes positive emotions and strong interpersonal relationships fosters innovation, builds resilience and acts as an effective shield against stress. Employees capable of facing challenges with determination not only improve their well-being, but directly contribute to superior company performance.

Organizations that embrace a virtuous and positive culture not only see an increase in productivity, but also see a direct impact on customer satisfaction and, consequently, financial results. However, this does not mean that leaders should be lenient or opt for overly “nice” management. It is possible to lead firmly, exercise authority and be direct, while maintaining empathy and understanding. This combination does not weaken leadership, but rather strengthens it, allowing you to positively influence the team and the entire organization.

Before investing in material benefits, leaders should consider a simpler, more effective and lasting approach: building a company culture rooted in human values. This approach is not only more cost-effective, but has the potential to fundamentally transform the organization, creating a true competitive advantage. A work climate based on trust, respect and kindness not only promotes employee well-being, but translates into excellent performance and deeper loyalty, both from collaborators and customers.