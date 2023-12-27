Thursday, December 28, 2023, 00:20



The Government Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, has approved a subsidy of 25,000 euros to the Totana City Council to carry out the drafting of the master plan for the archaeological site of 'La Bastida'. The purpose is to organize the actions that must be carried out in the coming years in the field of research, dissemination and exhibition of the most notable finds stored in the facilities that the archaeological site itself has.

This La Bastida site was declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) with the category of Archaeological Zone in October 2005. The heritage importance of this BIC lies in the fact that it is one of the most representative sites of the Argaric archaeological group or Argar culture. that developed in the southeast of the peninsular territory.

La Bastida is located in the La Tercia mountain range, on a steep hill at the confluence of the Rambla de Lébor and the Salado ravine, about 6 kilometers west of the urban area of ​​Totana. In fact, it is considered the largest Argaric site known to date and was the first to be discovered and investigated in 1869.

Argar Culture



In the Bronze Age, between 2200 and 1550 BC, the so-called Argar culture developed in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, a complex society in which there was social differentiation based on gender and age, as well as as a specialization in carrying out artisanal work related to ceramics, lithics (stone work), textiles and metallurgy.