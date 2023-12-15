The most important literary event in Latin America concluded its 37th chapter with a record attendance figure: more than 857,000 people walked the halls of Expo Guadalajara and were able to enjoy more than 3,000 activities around books and art in general.

In this special Culture program on France 24, we talk with the Colombian writer María Ospina Pizano, winner of the prestigious Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Prize with her novel 'Sólo un poco aqui'. You can now find her interview in full version here.

We also talked about the space given to indigenous languages ​​in this fair, through a talk about the translation of 'The Little Prince' and James Assir Sarao Cauich, the Mayan author and translator who won the American Indigenous Literature Prize with his essay 'The Narrative Aesthetics of Tsikbal'.

We highlight the European musical artists invited this year, and at the end we offer you a report on FIL Children, a play area and workshops for the youngest visitors. With this pavilion, the fair seeks to contribute to the training of future readers and citizens of Mexico.