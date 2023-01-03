ML Madrid Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 18:38



Cinema, video games, shows and books. These are the preferences of those who have the Youth Cultural Bonus, the 400-euro purse granted by the Ministry of Culture to those who turned 18 in 2022 and who have already “invested” 3.6 million euros. An initiative that wants to be protected by legislation and that, according to the government, will be enjoyed by young people who reach the age of majority in 2023.

Since the end of the voucher application period, on October 31, and until December 18, 99,371 operations were carried out in the establishments adhering to the initiative, which according to Culture “represents a total investment of 3,626,943.51 euros in the cultural sector. December was the month with the most operations, with 55,577 acquisitions of cultural assets made between days 1 and 18, for a value of almost two million euros.

Although the term for companies to join is still open, there are 2,115 members so far, some with multiple establishments in Spain. This translates into 3,114 points of sale available, to which are added the 743 requests in process.

From the granting of the aid, young people have a year to spend the 400 euros on cultural products or services. The voucher works with a prepaid card issued by Correos and that the beneficiary can have virtually on his mobile or receive physically at home. With it they can spend 100 euros for physical products, such as books, newspapers or records; another 100 in digital products, such as digital press, ‘podcasts’ or online video games, and 200 in performing arts: theater, opera, cinema, dance or museums.

The bonus is consolidated in the 2023 General State Budget with an item of 210 million euros already consigned. In addition, Culture is already preparing the Royal Decree that will regulate its implementation. “The experience of the first edition and the improvements incorporated for the optimization of the application and processing system will be taken into account,” says the Ministry directed by Miquel Iceta. He highlights how, in his opinion, the bond “helps to retain young people as audiences and cultural consumers for the future”, and also offers “additional support to the cultural sector to recover from the crisis, “with an investment of more than 112 million of euros”.