06:14 Hip hop celebrates its half century of existence. © France 24

In this Cultura chronicle, we talk about the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop in the popular neighborhood of the Bronx, in New York, as a cultural response to a community that felt abandoned by the institutions. The four fundamental elements to understand hip-hop: djing, mcing, breakdancing and graffiti served as an escape valve for creativity and became a way of taking control of the cultural narrative.