Culture | Drag saved my life, says Tapio Huuska, known as Cristal Snow: “Mentally, I certainly wouldn’t exist”

Drag saved my life, says Tapio Huuska, known as Cristal Snow. In his opinion, the recent drag scandals include conservatism that has come ashore from the United States.

Pilkut, hearts, pink color and the figures of the plastic Disney figures Iines Ankka and Minnie Mouse.

The small and sensitive boy from Kankaanpää loved them all. Iine and Minni because they had wonderful bows.

“I had a normal family, but my level of sensitivity was just something so feminine.”

That’s what the boy, now 47 years old, says Tapio Huuska, nicknamed Tapsa and stage name Cristal Snow, recalling her childhood. Today, he is one of the most famous drag artists in Finland.

The bigger Huuska grew, the more others began to pay attention to the difference.

Huuska remembers how at the beginning of the second grade at the new school, the boys turned around at their desks to ask “is that a girl or a boy”.

Huuska himself wondered why he couldn’t be the same as others. It was clear to him that he was a boy, but he didn’t fit the traditional boy mold.

“My femininity was insulted and mocked, it was a topic of conversation. I always had to prove that I was a boy.”

Bon the day before the annual competition, Huuska has returned in his thoughts to where drag started in his life. He says that he remembered it with tears in his eyes.

Huuska says it dramatically: drag saved his life.

The name-calling and questions about gender felt bad and continued for a long time, she says.

However, Huuska found the theater.

My first experience with it was a parody of Dallas when I was in about fifth grade. Huuska got to play John Ross, aka JR, who went to play with Sue Ellen’s makeup.

“I remember the feeling, the applause and how the audience loved it. I feel that it was my first drag performance in front of an audience.”

The first time Huuska had received applause in the role of a girl was already in the third grade, when she performed a lip sync in front of the class John an entire disc.

Huuska still remembers how a classmate Arttu shouted “sing one more song”.

“I didn’t sing, I just danced and played Jonna. There was nothing wrong with that. It was my self-expression.”

Huuska dressed up properly as a woman in bunks. His stepmother wove fishnet stockings for him, which he used while riding in the truck. In addition, they were wearing a miniskirt, a fur coat and a theater wig from a friend. Huuska sang En Vogue Free your Mind and George Michael’s Too Funky.

“I was so fed up with the teasing, teasing and teasing. Free your mind’s message is “fuck you all”. I remember how such a sweep came over me that I felt empowered.”

“ “If I had seen drag queens on the scale that we see now, I would definitely have been even braver and used false eyelashes already at the age of 13.”

Sthat’s where my drag career started. After high school, Huuska moved to New York to study theater arts and creative writing. There he started doing drag gigs. In 2005, Huuska won the Miss Drag Queen competition in Finland.

“If I were a child now and I had seen drag queens on the scale that we see now, I would definitely have been even braver and used false eyelashes already at the age of 13.”

In Huuska’s opinion, there would have been nothing wrong with that.

That’s why he has been shocked, even hurt, following the uproar surrounding the Drag Kids documentary. The Drag Kids documentary has been accused of sexualizing children. Presenting it in Helsinki was cancelled. Also, for example, the Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen has considered the participation of children in the drag shows described in the documentary to be regrettable.

Huuska feels that drag is her savior, just like other art hobbies. In them he could be as he is.

“If I didn’t have a library, a theater and a painting club, then mentally I certainly wouldn’t exist.”

Drag was the final avenue to acceptance.

“When you come to the performance space in a wig and clothes, no one can tell you that you’re ‘fucking gay’.”

Huuska compares it to a battle. When you put on army clothes, i.e. drag, no one can hurt you.

“I feel that that armor, i.e. my lipsticks and eyelashes, has saved me.”

“Who wants to take that away from a child who is struggling with their identity and has been given some empowering tools to cope?” He asks.

Here he is referring to children who enjoy drag. In Seta’s vocabulary, drag is described as an art form in which, for example, dressing is used to play with genders and gender roles. Drag is not the same as transvestism.

Tin the story Tapio Huuska is quoted and not Cristal Snow. Tapsa has sat down for the video interview with no make-up, a black t-shirt and a beige beanie, which she calls a curab beanie. However, according to Huuska, Cristal Snow is not a role but an artist name.

“If I was sitting here with makeup on, my reaction wouldn’t be any different. If you were to start calling me names, I would be able to answer more sharply with my armor on than I could by myself.”

Cristal Snow has even tasted Kymppitonni. It is such a familiar character to the whole nation that gradually it is almost forgotten that it is also drag.

Huuska’s interpretation of drag is broad. He is referring to the famous US drag queen to RuPaulwho has said that we are all born naked, but everything else is drag.

“I think we all put on some kind of drag when we dress up in work clothes, for example. You play such a role that you fit the situation.”

Generally, the word drag is understood as dressing as a woman, “dressed as a girl”. Nowadays, however, there are also drag kings who play with masculinity.

Buuska joined the discussion arising from the documentary by taking a quick stand on Instagram Sanna Ukkola For a column published in the evening newspaper. In the column the documentary is accused of sexualizing children.

In Huuska’s opinion, the argument that all drag is sexual is erroneously repeated in the discussion. Drag has different categories, says Huuska.

He says his own drag has never been sexual. Huuska points out that drag is drawn from imagery from popular culture, for example Madonna’s and Lady Gaga’s appearances.

“I myself have performed in some really crazy mestos in the past. Even though the bar has been the most questionable, I haven’t seen anything so sexual that a pop star hasn’t done.”

In Huuska’s opinion, the drag debate in Finland has the same conservatism as in the United States.

Huuska says he is prepared for the phenomenon to come to Finland as a “trickle-down effect”, where drag has long been a salon-worthy program on ships and theater stages.

“It seems that people are now being incited about this issue here as well. That even in Finland the biggest problem would be that drag queens read fairy tales to children or that someone would like to participate in a drag work shop.”

“ “It seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that you sexualize children and you’re all pedophiles.”

Viime in summer in Oodi was disturbedwhen the drag character Gaylien 2000 read fairy tales to children.

Huuska has also seen the dubious documentary, and for him it should not have been forbidden to show it. Still, there were things in Huuska’s documentary that make you think. Such were, for example, the “aggressive” performances of one child. However, Huuska interpreted it so that the child’s challenges in controlling anger and expressing emotions came out on stage.

The parents’ “child-missing” active approach to children’s hobbies was also a bit disturbing. On the other hand, it was important for Huuska that parents supported their children.

“Myself, I interpreted that the children felt safe in the performance venues. There was adult supervision. It would be a different conversation if the children performed without their parents.”

Huuskanki thinks it is important to talk about parents’ obligation to set limits of what is appropriate. To him, however, the discussion seems very pointed and incriminating towards his own profession.

“It seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that you sexualize children and you’re all pedophiles.”

In Huuska’s opinion, drag is a hobby like any other. Like other hobbies, you have to think about what is appropriate.

“Is it, for example, gymnastics, competition dance, show dance and cheerleading. I have the feeling that as soon as gender roles are played with, it is assumed that it has something to do with sex.”

Bfor the newcomer, the discussion about drag and children has felt personal, because in addition to drag, he has also worked with children’s culture.

When Huuska returned from New York, he did children’s theater in Kankaanpää for many years.

Nowadays she – or more correctly Cristal Snow – is also a children’s author who has published books about Penni Pähkinäsydän.

Huuska says that he has not been criticized for writing children’s books as a drag character. She also visits schools as Cristal Snow, for example.

However, he receives messages asking “why do you want to be close to children” or “why do you have to go to the children in those places”.

“It seems so absurd that I’m being asked such a thing.”

Huuska says she writes story books about diversity, children’s emotional intelligence and how to process emotions. About what he himself would have liked to know and hear when he was a child.

“That it’s okay to feel sadness, anger and envy.”

For Huuska, the most current thing right now in the eyes of the general public is a role in the first Finnish series to have its worldwide premiere on Netflix Dance Brothers.

He knows his role as drag, even though it is anything but a man dressed as a woman. Huuska says that he plays a “very toxic man” in the series.

“Even though it’s acting, I feel like a drag king. It’s such an extreme interpretation of gender.”

Read more: Cristal Snow, who had a crush on a boy from the neighboring class, was bullied throughout school: “I might still be yelled at in Kankaanpää”