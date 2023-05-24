Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 00:51



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The original cobblestone pavement that the works of the mobility plan have brought to light in the Plaza de Camachos, in the Murcian neighborhood of Carmen, “does not have much relevance from the patrimonial point of view, since it lacks a historical dimension”. This is how the technicians from the Ministry of Culture conclude after inspecting the area, last Friday, following a complaint from the Huermur association. This group asked the City Council to stop work and preserve the paving, as was done, for example, in the Plaza de la Merced in Cartagena.

However, in the case of the Plaza de Camachos, archaeologists from the regional Historical Heritage Service argue that the basalt paving dates from the 60s or 70s of the 20th century and that it is “common throughout the city.” In this sense, the report does not require its protection, although “it could be considered maintaining a section as a witness to the pavement that was laid in its day,” says a spokeswoman for the Ministry.

With this assessment of the Culture technicians, the intention of the government team is that at least part of the original paving – which is being dismantled for its transfer to a municipal warehouse – returns to this environment to occupy “a strip of sidewalk in the same square”, as a memory of the recent past of said urban space. Of course, it is ruled out that it returns to the road where it appeared, since the mobility plan project provides for another type of pavement. The workers continue these days piling up the stones that appear. The number of blocks rescued is not yet known. Other experts consulted by this newspaper express their doubts about the dating of the pieces, and recall that in 1884 the City Council commissioned a contractor to pave the Camachos square.

Huermur believes that the plans of the City Council, after the Culture report, “come to give us the reason in the value and meaning of the good.” The association sees “lack of foresight and zero transparency” by the Consistory. And he regrets that “we have not been able to have access to the technical reports and the inspection records.” The president of said group, Sergio Pacheco, believes that “beyond the specific period of these pieces, the paving of the Plaza de Camachos is the physical witness of the configuration of a unique urban space that is protected, the result of the expansion and modernization of the city. He insists on his request that the work planned on the Old Bridge, Canalejas street and the surroundings of the Floridablanca garden advance “with special care” due to the possible presence of the original paving. He also claims that asphalts and pavements of strident colors should not be used in “this area, which is so delicate from the point of view of cultural heritage.”