In this new Culture chronicle, we spoke with Leonardo Barbuy, creator of the film ‘Diogenes’, from his native Peru. The film, winner of the categories for Best Ibero-American Film and Best Director at the Malaga Festival, proposes to rethink the conception of death and human relations. Barbuy details that the film seeks to raise awareness against the violent history of disappearances and deaths in Peru. He also talked about aesthetics and the black and white image.

What about death? And how do we think of ourselves from violence? These are some of the questions that Leonardo Barbuy asks himself in his award-winning film ‘Diogenes’.

Barbuy addresses the issue of death and violence in different ways and one of them is aesthetics and the black and white image. “Violence is of contrast and has many dark areas,” she maintains.

The premiere of the film coincides with the 20th anniversary of the delivery of the Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Peru, after several years of guerrilla warfare and state repression.

‘Diogenes’, then, tries to explain that “we have to recognize ourselves in front of our dead and disappeared to understand who we are and not perpetuate these mechanisms of violence”, he adds.

Barbuy also highlights in an interview with France 24 the role of the communities of the Peruvian highlands in the inspiration and development of the film.

Barbuy used to go to the mountains to visit his grandparents as a child and he noticed the small grazing houses that were located on the tops of the mountains. He believed that they were uninhabited and growing up he had a dream related to death in one of those houses that caught his attention in his childhood.

A premonitory dream about his life as a son who lost a father? A question that contains a key point in the film in addition to death: the premonitions.

Although Burbuy acknowledges that ‘Diogenes’ is fiction, the film has been nourished by the investigation.

This in order to know anthropological and sociological processes such as the exercise of upbringing and memory in the Peruvian highlands; as well as the links with nature, the value of dreams and precisely of premonitions.