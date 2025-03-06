It was the member of art experts in social networks: “I suppose it is only temporary export permit without the possibility of staying abroad”, “that Urtasun urgently clarifies it,” “Is the work declared BIC?”, “Well, I understand what should be bic … For the Community of Madrid, if it would not be scandalous »… How does a Velázquez picture of whose authorship there is no doubt goes on sale abroad? Doesn’t the law prevent it?

The news was advanced exclusively ‘The Guardian’: the ‘portrait of the Mother Jerónima de la Fuente’, one of the three that Velázquez de la Religioso painted, was going to go on sale in the Stuart Lochead Sculpture Gallery in London In its stand of the Tefaf Fair of Maastricht, which will open from March 15 to 20.

It is owned by the Fernández de Araoz Marañón familywhich asked the Ministry of Culture for a temporary export permit. Also for sale, a bronze crucifix that is attributed to Miguel Ángel And that, apparently, it was the one who inspired Velázquez in the portrait of the nun. It was discovered in a private collection in San Sebastián a few years ago. Let us know, it is not bic either and has managed to leave the country, even if it is also temporarily. The Qualification, Valuation and Export Board of Assets of Historical Heritage, of the Ministry of Culture, did not attend the ABC call.

“This permit allows the temporary departure of the good for a certain time, and before that period ends, in any case, the good has to return to Spain”

Shortly after, this newspaper contacted the ministry, and the response was that “the picture is not on sale.” A spokeswoman for the department who directs Urtasun explained that the owners have received a temporary export authorization for their exhibition at the Fair by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Fine Arts, after a favorable report of the Board, and will return to Spain when the Art Fair ends. “This permission allows the temporary departure of the good for a certain time, and before that period ends, in any case, the good has to return to Spain,” the Ministry clarifies. “There is no danger of staying out.”

The ‘portrait of the Mother Jerónima de la Fuente’ is not protected by the figure of the good of cultural interest (BIC), the highest category of patrimonial safeguard, as confirmed by the Ministry as the Community of Madrid. Yes, the category of assets of patrimonial interest (BIP), a step below the BIC was granted, and appears in the General Inventory of Movable Property of the Spanish Historical Heritage. According to article 5.2 of Law 16/1985 of the Spanish Historical Heritage, the goods of more than 100 years of seniority or those registered by the General Inventory of Movable Property need an express authorization. This is what happens with this Velázquez.

Although it is not BIC – a Figure that prevents its sale abroad except for very specific cases – the ministry ensures that it can declare it inexportable if an operation occurs that puts its permanence in Spain at risk. There are recent examples in this regard, such as the ‘portrait of a cleric’ attributed to Velázquez. An attempt to get him out of Spain in 2015 triggered a declaration of inexportability and, subsequently, his cataloging as BIC.

From the ABC correspondent in London we get in touch with the Stuart Lochhead Sculpture Gallery in London, which refers us to the Chloé Nelkin Consulting Agencythat takes communication. A spokeswoman confirmed that the works that the gallery takes to Tefaf “are for sale”, including Velázquez and the crucifix attributed to Miguel Ángel: «The picture is located in the Netherlands for an exhibition, with a temporary export license from Spain. We cannot comment which licenses could be necessary in the future, since we still do not know what will happen to the work ».